Dana Warrior Says She Had Nothing To Do With Dark Side of the Ring, Calls It ‘Smut and Filth’
Thursday’s episode of VICE TV’s Dark Side of the Ring will be focused on the Ultimate Warrior, but his widow Dana Warrior will not be involved. In the comments of a post promoting Warrior’s A&E special, a fan asked Dana if she took part in the Dark Side episode. She denied it and took time to take a shot at the series.
Dana wrote: “i had no part in this project. Smut and filth does not rise to my note.”
The episode, called ‘Becoming Warrior’, airs this week. Warrior’s first wife, Shari Tyree, did take part. Here’s a synopsis: In a meteoric rise to fame, Jim Hellwig aka The Ultimate Warrior morphed himself from an aspiring chiropractor into one of wrestling’s most iconic and polarizing figures, leaving a complicated legacy in his wake.”
You can see a screenshot below, via Fightful:
Dana Warrior does not approve of the Dark Side of the Ring episode on Ultimate Warrior pic.twitter.com/CQxs9r1a3k
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 24, 2021
