Danhausen On Being a Fan of CM Punk’s, Getting Permission To Use the GTS

Danhausen discussed his growing up as a fan of CM Punk’s and getting permission to use the GTS in a new interview. The ROH star did a rare out-of-character interview with Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast and you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On being a fan of CM Punk’s: “He’s the reason that I had started re-watching wrestling as an adult because I stopped, I would say, in the early 2000s. I was getting older, and it was one of those things like, ‘Well, this isn’t cool anymore. I can’t watch this.’ It was probably because I wasn’t there anymore. Yeah, but I think around 2013 or 2012, he was on commentary because he was injured. I was like, this whole show is kind of interesting and entertaining to me because he’s doing commentary during the whole show, and he’s kind of keeping me hooked no matter who’s on because he’s funny and he’s being sarcastic with things and just kind of drawing me in.”

On meeting Punk and getting permission to use the GTS: “That’s around the time that I found out there was a wrestling school, which is the House of Truth right by my house. So it’s kind of just all in the same area of why I started watching wrestling again, why I went to wrestling school. He likes to same music as me. Hardcore punk is what I grew up on. He likes horror movies. He likes comic books. That’s the guy I got drawn to. I was like, ‘Oh, this guy is kinda like me. I’m gonna start watching wrestling again.’ It’s kind of like watching a guy I can relate to, actually now, so that’s where that comes from. And then I just think it’s fun to try get Slammys from him. I like the Go To Sleep. I think it’s a cool move. Most people can take it. No one’s using it at Ring of Honor. And I was like, ‘Cool, I’ll start using it,’ and then I just tweeted it at him because it was on a pay-per-view. And he was like, ‘Cool, it’s yours.’”