Various News: Danhausen Poses With Nation of Domination, Philadelphia Wings Host WWE Night, Ultimo Dragon vs. Nic Nemeth Tonight
– Danhausen joined the Nation of Domination (D’Lo Brown, Ron Simmons, Mark Henry, The Godfather) for a photo op at a recent convention.
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) March 30, 2024
– Ultimo Dragon will challenge Nic Nemeth for the Squared Expo Circle championship at Parade of Champions tonight.
With Matt Cardona losing his SCX Championship last night, then deciding to take his ball and go home, the main event for Squared Circle Expo: Parade of Champions will now be the NEW SCX Champion, "The Wanted Man" Nic Nemeth defending his newly won SCX title against Ultimo Dragon! pic.twitter.com/CMTrSB09Lw
— SquaredCircleExpo (@SquarCircleExpo) March 30, 2024
– PWInsider reports that the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team held a WWE night today, which featured Ricochet promoting Wrestlemania 40. Those who purchased the special WWE ticket got a Wrestlemania t-shirt featuring the Wings’ mascot Wingston.
