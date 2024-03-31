wrestling / News

Various News: Danhausen Poses With Nation of Domination, Philadelphia Wings Host WWE Night, Ultimo Dragon vs. Nic Nemeth Tonight

March 30, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Danhausen Image Credit: AEW

– Danhausen joined the Nation of Domination (D’Lo Brown, Ron Simmons, Mark Henry, The Godfather) for a photo op at a recent convention.

– Ultimo Dragon will challenge Nic Nemeth for the Squared Expo Circle championship at Parade of Champions tonight.

PWInsider reports that the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team held a WWE night today, which featured Ricochet promoting Wrestlemania 40. Those who purchased the special WWE ticket got a Wrestlemania t-shirt featuring the Wings’ mascot Wingston.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Danhausen, Nation of Domination, Ricochet, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading