Various News: Danhausen Poses With Nation of Domination, Philadelphia Wings Host WWE Night, Ultimo Dragon vs. Nic Nemeth Tonight

– Danhausen joined the Nation of Domination (D’Lo Brown, Ron Simmons, Mark Henry, The Godfather) for a photo op at a recent convention.

– Ultimo Dragon will challenge Nic Nemeth for the Squared Expo Circle championship at Parade of Champions tonight.

– PWInsider reports that the Philadelphia Wings lacrosse team held a WWE night today, which featured Ricochet promoting Wrestlemania 40. Those who purchased the special WWE ticket got a Wrestlemania t-shirt featuring the Wings’ mascot Wingston.