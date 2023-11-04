wrestling / News
Danhausen Set To Return On Next Week’s AEW Rampage
November 3, 2023 | Posted by
Danhausen says he will be back on next week’s AEW Rampage. The Very Nice, Very Evil AEW star made a brief appearance on tonight’s show, interrupting RJ City to say he had made a mistake and wasn’t returning on tonight’s show, but instead next week’s.
The return of Danhausen is the first thing announced for next week’s Rampage.
Give me a live microphone at Dynamite in Portland @TonyKhan 🥰🥰🥰https://t.co/DD0oFuumen pic.twitter.com/sBSQmPD634
— Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 4, 2023