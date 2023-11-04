wrestling / News

Danhausen Set To Return On Next Week’s AEW Rampage

November 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Danhausen AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Danhausen says he will be back on next week’s AEW Rampage. The Very Nice, Very Evil AEW star made a brief appearance on tonight’s show, interrupting RJ City to say he had made a mistake and wasn’t returning on tonight’s show, but instead next week’s.

The return of Danhausen is the first thing announced for next week’s Rampage.

