Danhausen Makes Return At ROH Final Battle, Curses Mason Madden

Danhausen is backhausen, making his return at ROH Final Battle to curse Mason Madden. The Very Nice, Very Evil One appeared during the Mansoor vs. Atlantis Jr. match on Friday’s show, coming out from under the ring to prevent Madden from helping his tag team partner and allowing Atlantis to pick up the win.

After the match, Danhausen cursed Madden and hit a German suplex on him and dumped teeth into his mouth.

This marks Danhausen’s first appearance in ROH since February.