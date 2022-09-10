Dani Luna Discusses Her Release From NXT UK, If She Was Blindsided By NXT Europe

In an interview with NBC Sports Boston’s Ten Count (h/t WrestlingInc), Dani Luna discussed her departure from NXT UK, noting that her release was under “very nice terms.” Highlights from her comments are below.

On her release from NXT UK: “I was released – underline ‘very nice terms.’ I wasn’t fired. It was just a case of what they’re doing at the moment doesn’t fit what I’m doing at the moment kind of thing.”

“Obviously, I was in good company, so I can’t be too upset. I still have all my friends.”

On if she was blindsided by WWE’s decision to expand to NXT Europe while shutting down NXT UK: “I don’t know if ‘blindsided’ is the word. ‘NXT Europe’ is planning to be such a bigger thing than the UK ever was, so to do that they have to take these big steps. And I understand that.”

On understanding the business reasons to shut down NXT UK: “It didn’t necessarily have the biggest viewership in the world. So, from a business perspective, you can’t really be like, ‘Oh, that’s unfair.’ If it’s not making the money, I can’t be like, ‘Oh, you have to keep me because I want to work in WWE.’ It’s not up to me.”