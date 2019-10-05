Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Others Praise Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Run

Kofi Kingston lost his WWE title to Brock Lesnar in only seven seconds last night, ending his run with the title after 180 days. Several WWE superstars took to social media to congratulate and praise Kofi on his reign, including former opponents like Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. You can see some of the tweets to the former champion below. Kofi won the title back at Wrestlemania in April, defeating Bryan. He would go on to defeat names like Ziggler, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and others while defending it on Smackdown.

nothing but respect for the champ. hell of a run pic.twitter.com/YbCQmI3E3W — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) October 5, 2019

#ThankYouKofi for giving me one my favorite career moments. Sad to see his reign end the way it did. I lost my first WHC in 18 seconds, and came away more determined (and angry!) because of it. I’m sure @TrueKofi will do the same. Respect… Always. BUT #StillMadYouBeatMe — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) October 5, 2019

I'll elaborate on the wording of my prior Tweet..@TrueKofi is the best of us. He is the prime example of a dude with a contagious work ethic and energy. In a world filled with people constantly trying to bring you down.. he's "one of the good ones" that actually raise you up. — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) October 5, 2019

Kofi is one of the greatest World Champs in history! — Rusev (@RusevBUL) October 5, 2019

.@TrueKofi I’m Damn Proud of you and you’re Still my @WWE CHAMPION!! Love ya ❤️ — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) October 5, 2019