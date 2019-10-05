wrestling / News

Daniel Bryan, Dolph Ziggler and Others Praise Kofi Kingston’s WWE Title Run

October 5, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kofi Kingston wwe Smackdown 5-28-19

Kofi Kingston lost his WWE title to Brock Lesnar in only seven seconds last night, ending his run with the title after 180 days. Several WWE superstars took to social media to congratulate and praise Kofi on his reign, including former opponents like Daniel Bryan and Dolph Ziggler. You can see some of the tweets to the former champion below. Kofi won the title back at Wrestlemania in April, defeating Bryan. He would go on to defeat names like Ziggler, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn and others while defending it on Smackdown.

