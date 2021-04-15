Daniel Bryan Discusses Potential Singles Match With Edge, His WrestleMania 30 Match Against Triple H

In a recent interview on Inside the Ropes, Daniel Bryan discussed a potential singles match with Edge, his WrestleMania 30 match against Triple H, and much more. You can read Triple H’s comments below.

Daniel Bryan on a potential one-on-one match with Edge: “Edge is somebody I’ve looked up to my entire career as somebody who is such an incredible performer. And I think the story of two guys who were both forced to retire kind of at their peaks – he had just retained the World Heavyweight Championship and was forced to retire. Now, we’re like 10 years on. I think there’s a really cool story there. I got to wrestle him once for four minutes, and it’s a really funny story. It was the first time I used Flight of the Valkyries for WWE, but I didn’t know. Edge is already out there in the ring, and Miz is on commentary. Billy Kidman asked, ‘Bryan, do you have new music?’ I said I don’t know, and as soon as I said that, it hit. It wasn’t the version you have now – a much lamer version. I was like, ‘Oh no,’ and all the crowd was like, ‘What is this?’ Edge was like, ‘What is this?’ And then Miz on commentary was like, ‘What on Earth is this?’ Hopefully, if I get to wrestle Edge at WrestleMania, we don’t have a ‘What is this?’ moment.”

On his WrestleMania 30 match with Triple H: “I’m really proud of that. It’s interesting because when I envision myself wrestling somebody like Triple H, what I want is to mix up styles. I don’t want it to be a Triple H match, and I don’t want it to be a Daniel Bryan match. I want us both to bring the best parts of each of us and bring it to the table. I think that’s what we actually got. You get the things that Hunter is great at – all the attention to detail, and he’s vicious. But he also gave me a Tiger suplex, which I don’t know if he’s ever done before. And then some of the new generation type stuff as far as different sorts of action. I was really proud of that one.

“What’s interesting is when I think of WrestleMania 30 too, I was going through a ton of neck pain at the time. I had neck surgery a little over a month after. I would be remiss if I didn’t thank Jamie Noble, our producer, for that. He and I have been friends for years, and there was this period of time where I was having shooting pain down my arm and it was a struggle. Without Jamie there helping me to make sure my stuff was good – he knows everything I do and knows things I don’t do. It’s been such a blessing having him, and he was our producer for that match. Without him, there are a lot of moments I wouldn’t have had.”

