WWE News: Daniel Bryan Reacts To Losing Tag Team Titles, Xavier Woods Comments On The New Day’s Win, Another You Don’t Understand Video From Matt Hardy

– After losing the Smackdown tag team titles to the New Day at Extreme Rules, Daniel Bryan seemed upset backstage and said that he knows what he wants to do after being unable to elevate the tag team division. He seemingly teased a new direction at the end of it.

He said: “I had this dream. I had this dream that I was going to elevate the tag team division, the entire division and look what happened – it failed. i followed that dream. I followed… I followed the dream, I tried to take all these jokers, all these people that are swiveling their hips. I tried to take them to the main event, I tried to take them to the main event of WrestleMania and I failed. I don’t think that it was me that failed. I think in pursuing this excellence, they brought me down to mediocrity. I was trying to elevate the tag team division but they’re un-elevatable. Do you hear that? Un-elevatable. If I want to change the planet, if I want to save the planet, I have to… I have to admire. I have to admire. I have to go where Daniel Bryan has not gone before. I know exactly what I have to do.”

– Meanwhile, Xavier Woods wrote the following about the New Day’s title win:

Crazy what five years can do 😉 pic.twitter.com/vwR9CwCA2R — Austin Creed is enjoying life (@XavierWoodsPhD) July 15, 2019

– Matt Hardy is continuing his string of “You Don’t Understand” videos. Here’s the latest: