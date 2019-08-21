wrestling / News
Daniel Bryan Reveals Roman Reigns’ Mystery Attacker on SmackDown
– Daniel Bryan promised to reveal Roman Reigns’ mysterious attacker on Smackdown, and the alleged culprit has a familiar face. As you can see below, Bryan and Rowan revealed the attacker who is a lookalike for Rowan himself. This is assumedly Bryan’s was of explaining how Buddy Murphy believing he saw Rowan at the scene of the forklift attack a few weeks back.
At this time, the identity of the mystery double isn’t known.
Are we seeing DOUBLE?!
The man on left, and NOT @ERICKROWAN, is the one who attacked @WWERomanReigns. #SDLive @WWEDanielBryan pic.twitter.com/MzL1fBE8aP
— WWE (@WWE) August 21, 2019
