Daniel Cormier on Match With Brock Lesnar: ‘Maybe We’ll Do It in WWE’

– ESPN released a video clip featuring UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier talking to Triple H on the red carpet of the ESPYS, which took place last night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. Cathy Kelley speaks to Cormier and Triple H in the clip, and Cormier mentions (in a joking manner) about facing Brock Lesnar in WWE. You can check out the clip below.

Cormier states in the clip, “I was hoping to fight Brock Lesnar, but he didn’t. These guys took him from me. Maybe I’ll follow him over there. Maybe I’ll follow him over there.”

Triple H in the video then replies, “It’s not too late.” Cormier then states on a possible match with WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar, “Maybe we’ll do it in WWE.”

Cormier was also asked by Cathy Kelley about Seth Rollins, who attended the ESPYs as well. Cormier said Rollins is one of his buddies and is a “great guy.”

Cormier is next scheduled to fight Stipe Miocic in a heavyweight title rematch at UFC 241 on August 18. He previously had planned on retiring after turning 40 years old, but that’s clearly now been delayed. After beating Miocic, Cormier’s next fight was expected to be against Brock Lesnar, but Lesnar was unable to come to terms with a new deal with the UFC, opting to stay with WWE instead.

Daniel Cormier won the ESPY award for Best MMA fighter at last night’s show. He is also a big-time wrestling fan and has talked about appearing for WWE before. Last year, Cormier revealed that WWE had contacted him about doing some commentary work.