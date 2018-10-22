FOX Reportedly Wants Daniel Cormier on Smackdown Commentary

It was previously reported that Daniel Cornier has a WWE commentary audition coming up. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestling Inc) Fox executives like Cormier, and with UFC moving to ESPN in 2019, the network wants Daniel Cormier to sign with the WWE as a commentator.

“The Cormier thing is, Fox wants Cormier. That’s the deal. That’s where that (news) comes from. Vince isn’t yelling as much at the guys on Smackdown every week, because Vince doesn’t go to Smackdown that much anymore. And they want him (Cormier) for Smackdown. Although when Smack Down’s on Fox on Friday, that may all change. He (Vince) may be at every Smackdown again. But Fox wants Cormier, that’s the deal with Cormier. Because number one, they want more of a sports presentation, and number two, they love Cormier from the UFC, and they don’t want to lose him. So that’s what that is about.”