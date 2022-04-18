Daniel Garcia On Why He Joined Forces With Chris Jericho and Not Bryan Danielson

Daniel Garcia is a member of the Jericho Appreciation Society, and he recently explained why he joined forces with Jericho and not Bryan Danielson. Garcia spoke with the WhatCulture Wrestling Podcast and talked about how while Damielson said he wanted Garcia in any stable he might join, he’s in the right place.

“Every interview I saw of him [Danielson], he talked about how he wanted to be a in group with me, how he wanted to take me under his wing,” Garcia said (per Fightful). “Then the Jericho thing came about and I wanted to learn how to be a sports entertainer. I didn’t want to learn how to be a good wrestler because I’m already a good wrestler. Now, I need to become a great sports entertainer, that’s what Chris Jericho is teaching me. People online, they kept saying, ‘I want to see you team up with the greatest of all time,’ they saw the interviews and saw people saying, ‘Daniel Garcia needs to be in a group with the greatest of all time.’ I did it and I teamed with Chris Jericho.”

Garcia is set to face Eddie Kingston on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.