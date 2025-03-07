Daniel Spencer Announces He’s Re-Signed With TNA, Taking On New Responsibilities

Senior referee Daniel Spencer has announced that he has signed a new contract with TNA and will be taking on new duties in the company. Spencer posted to his Twitter account to announce the news and reflect on his fifth anniversary with the company.

Spencer wrote:

“This week marks the 5th anniversary of my journey with @ThisIsTNA

It’s been an incredible experience, and I’ve been fortunate enough to work with some of the best individuals, both inside and outside the ring, over the past five years.

About a year ago, when there were concerns about TNA’s future, I received a reassuring call from a close friend and colleague. He informed me that significant changes were about to occur, and that I was in a better position to contribute than I had been in the previous four years. I placed my trust in his judgment and eagerly anticipated the positive developments.

As I approach my 6th year with TNA, I’m thrilled to announce that I’ve signed a new contract. In addition to my role as a Senior Official, I’ve taken on additional responsibilities and duties, fulfilling a goal that I’ve been diligently pursuing since March 2020. I couldn’t be more grateful to be a part of TNA and to all those who have supported me along the way in achieving and living my dream. God is good and he always blesses those who put forth the work.

My advice to anyone who wants to achieve their dreams is to set clear goals and work tirelessly towards them. Once you reach your goals, don’t stop there. Set new goals and continue to push yourself to the limit. Repeat this process, and never give up on your aspirations.”