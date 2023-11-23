wrestling / News
Danny Limelight Cast In Prime Video’s On Call
Danny Limelight is set to join the cast of Prime Video’s On Call. Limelight announced on Wednesday that he has joined the half-hour drama, which will air on Prime Video and comes from Amazon Studios. He noted that he will be playing the character of El Monstro in the series.
Limelight wrote:
“BOOKED
Super Excited to announce that I will be joining the cast of Prime Video’s “On Call” playing LBC East Barrio’s “El Monstro”
Thank You God for continuing to Open doors for me.
I also want to Thank my Agent. The Strike is Over, Lets Get To Work”
Deadline has previously described the series as follows:
On Call is an adrenalized half-hour series following Traci Harmon, a veteran female training officer (Troian Bellisario) and her rookie male ride-along, Alex Diaz (Brandon Larracuente), as they navigate the loss of a fellow officer and politics of modern day policing — in the department and on the streets of Long Beach.
