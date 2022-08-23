Danny Limelight Doesn’t Know ‘What The Hell Is Going On’ Regarding His MLW Status

Former AEW wrestler Danny Limelight signed up with MLW in July 2021, but has not wrestled for the company since May, missing out on Battle Riot IV entirely the following month. Speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling, Limelight commented on the current situation regarding MLW (per Fightful). You can read a highlight and watch the full interview below.

On his immediate MLW status: “I’m going to keep in 100 because I don’t bullshit nobody. I don’t know what the hell is going on. I wasn’t even booked in New York. I didn’t find out until the week of the show. I’m like, ‘I’m not booked in my hometown and there is a 40-man battle royal and you have no spots for me to wrestling New York?’ Alright, I left it as it is. I’ll be real with you, I’m a little on the ropes right now with what is going on. I don’t like being left in the dark. I like to know what’s happening. Especially if I’m on contract. If I’m not wrestling, I’m not getting paid. It’s one of those things where I’m starting to see why certain people felt a certain type of way about the company. When I came to the company, I was super motivated to be there. I’ve had a lot of fun there. But I’d be lying if I said, ‘I’m good, everything is all good’ because I’m not. I’ll keep it 100. I’m not… I don’t know what’s going on. I’m not trying to lie to nobody and if that gets me heat, oh well. I don’t know what’s going on and I always keep it real.”