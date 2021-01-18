Danny Limelight On Tony Khan’s Leadership Style, His Future With AEW, Potential AEW & NJPW Crossover

In a recent interview on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Danny Limelight discussed working for Tony Khan, his future with AEW, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

Danny Limelight on Tony Khan’s leadership in AEW: “I think there is a good relationship there. Tony Khan is an amazing human being. In the Marine Corps, he would be what we considered a good leader, someone who leads with firmness, fairness and dignity, and I think that’s hard to find in any job. Someone who’s the head of the table of a company and cares about their people, cares about the people that are working for them day and night, day in and day out, week in and week out, whatever you want to say.”

On his future with AEW: “I think that the matches that I’m having with AEW, the opponents that they’re putting me in the ring with shows that the company believes in me. I don’t think I would be put in the situations that I’ve been put in if there wasn’t faith in me being able to deliver. That to me speaks volumes. I’m not signed anywhere. I haven’t signed any contracts. When an opportunity presents itself, I’m gonna make sure it’s a company that I can add value to, that I feel like I would be an asset to, a company I feel that’s gonna care about me and care about how my career is gonna go. It needs to be what I feel is best for the company and what’s best for me and my daughter.”

On working for both AEW and NJPW and a potential crossover between the two promotions: “I’m just fortunate enough to be hopping back and forth from New Japan Strong and AEW. I hope one day that’ll happen. I think that would be awesome if something like that was able to go down. A lot of possibilities for some pretty dope match-ups. I’d love for Team Filthy to represent at that SuperShow.”

On his development in AEW and his goals for the new year: “A lot of amazing people back there. Some of the guys that I have had the pleasure of working there, Christopher Daniels [and] Jerry Lynn especially. He’s our agent in a few of my matches. So many amazing people back there that just want everybody to succeed and everybody to look good, and I’ve been having a lot of fun with it. I appreciate that I’ve been able to just be myself and really come out there and represent New York City, represent Puerto Rico and just give people a little bit of my seasoning of what I’ve been doing. I’ve just been rocking and rolling, and at the same time, the whole New Japan stuff and Championship Wrestling From Hollywood stuff still going for me. You mentioned GCW.

“Coming into 2021, It was like, wow, I had an amazing year. How do I stay consistent? How do I continue to show everybody that it wasn’t a fluke? I don’t think anybody thought it was a fluke, but maybe they just weren’t expecting it to be a coming out party for me or whatever you call it. For me, it was just continuing to work hard, continue to put in the work, grind it out. I haven’t really had time to just sit down and soak it all in really. Last year was just non-stop go go go. That last day, New Year’s Eve, I kind of took a couple of hours to really just soak it all in and now rocking and rolling, 2021 is off to a fast start. And I’m excited to see what happens next.”