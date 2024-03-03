wrestling / News
Dante Martin Wins Final All Star Scramble Qualifying Match on AEW Collision
Dante Martin is headed to AEW Revolution after winning a three-way qualifying match on tonight’s episode of Collision. Martin defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith. He qualified for the All-Star 8-Man Scramble match at Revolution, joining Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Magnus, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, HOOK and Brian Cage.
It's time to find out who will secure a spot in the All-Star 8-Man Scramble Match tomorrow night at #AEWRevolution.
Is Penta El Zero Miedo your pick?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/HNHV0R0vLB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
Can Bryan Keith secure the bounty tonight?
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/gkWsQ52q0v
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
Huge opportunity for Dante Martin as he has a chance to take the open spot in the All-Star 8-Man Scramble Match tomorrow night LIVE on PPV at #AEWRevolution.
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/HVC5KIZGfz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
What a battle! One of these men will go on to take the open spot in the All-Star 8-Man Scramble Match at #AEWRevolution!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/uzaF5vhuov
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
Back & forth battle!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/n7OfWMyZnQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
What a move by Penta El Zero Miedo!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@PENTAELZEROM | @bountykeith | @lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/OBG6HtjG2u
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Dante Martin has punched his ticket to the All-Star 8-Man Scramble at #AEWRevolution, and he's ready to ride the momentum all the way to the top!
Watch #AEWCollision on TNT!@lucha_angel1 pic.twitter.com/akvxnheHOM
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2024