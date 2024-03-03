Dante Martin Wins Final All Star Scramble Qualifying Match on AEW Collision

Dante Martin is headed to AEW Revolution after winning a three-way qualifying match on tonight’s episode of Collision. Martin defeated Penta El Zero Miedo and Bryan Keith. He qualified for the All-Star 8-Man Scramble match at Revolution, joining Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Magnus, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, HOOK and Brian Cage.

