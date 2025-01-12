Darby Allin Explains Why Performing Crazy Stunts Is Beneficial To His Mental Health

In an interview with Down Under the Ring (via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about why performing crazy stunts has been beneficial for his mental health and helps him have confidence in life. Allin has been out of action from AEW since December. Here are highlights:

On needing therapy: “No, I don’t need it. The thing is that crazy stuff is my therapy. It’s literally given me the confidence to do so much in my life. I’ve growing, growing up, I never had a lot of confidence. The more crazier stuff I’ve done, the more confidence I’ve built. So that is my therapy. I became such a stronger mentally person by doing crazy stuff. So I’d like to think if I could take a Jeep and jump 96 feet over my house, I can do a lot in life.”

On Tony Khan saying Darby can wrestle forever: “It just depends on how long I want to do it for, like as long as I love what I’m doing, I feel like I can do it as long as I want to. But if I don’t love what I’m doing, then I will bail out because I never wanted to be doing something I didn’t love doing. But as of right now, like I got the craziest physical recovery regimen. So I feel great. I’m on top of everything all the time. So my body feels really great and everybody’s like, well wait till you feel 30 and then I’m like, ‘I’m 30 years old now,’ ‘Wait till you’re 30 and see how you feel.’ Like, ‘Well, I feel great,’ and they’re like, ‘Well, wait till you’re 40.’ Then they’re gonna say, ‘Well, wait till you’re 100 and see how you feel.’ Well dude, the big thing that Tony Hawk taught me was you just gotta keep doing your thing. Yeah. For example, he’s like 56 and he’s still skating at a high level. The thing is you just have your body built such tolerance. So when I’m not wrestling, I’m skateboarding. If I’m not skateboarding, I’m jumping off the roof at my house, doing something. It keeps my body and my mind in check. He moves a lot better like off the board, like just walking [than] a lot of 56 year olds. That’s for sure.”

On how his conditioning helps him: “I think it’s a little bit of both. I’ve built such a high pain tolerance over the years with just my skateboarding. But a lot of it is just mental, too. So I do a lot of meditating. If your mind’s not right then your body’s not going to follow. So you gotta be strong in both aspects of that and I’m dialed in. I feel great. I think it’s a little bit of both. What I thought originally was my biggest fault, being a smaller guy in wrestling, I found out it was my biggest asset. Because I feel great and I can move around, I’m super mobile and I use this as my biggest asset in wrestling. I wouldn’t change a single thing. I love the position I’m in.”