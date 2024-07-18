Darby Allin Says He’d Rather Take Risks In The Ring Than Deal With Mental Pain

In an interview with Friday Night Fights (Via Fightful), Darby Allin spoke about his risk-taking in AEW and explained that physical pain is preferable to the way he lived before wrestling. Here are highlights:

On taking risks in the ring: “Honestly, growing up, I was a dishwasher. I worked at the 99-cent store. I’ll tell you right now, I’d rather get kicked in the face with thumbtack-superglued shoes than ever work as a dishwasher again. I don’t take any of it for granted. I’d rather go through the physical pain than the mental pain any day.”

On his favorite Dynamite moments: “Everything has been such a trip. It’s so hard to say off the top of my head, but just the fact that I was with the company from the ground level, it’s so awesome to see the first episode of Dynamite and then now we’re at 250, it’s just cool to be along for the whole ride and experience everything. It’s just awesome, and the cool thing about it all is I get to do it on my terms, and everything you see out there is my ideas, and they just tell me, ‘Alright, Darby. Do whatever you want to do.’ It’s really cool that we have that platform.”