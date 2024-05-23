Darby Allin Says Sting’s Son Is Training To Be A Wrestler

Darby Allin has revealed that Sting’s son Steven Borden is training to be a pro wrestler. Allin spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and noted that Steven, who appeared as nWo Wolfpac Sting during Sting’s last match at AEW Revolution, is training to enter the business.

“Steven, his son that played football, is actually staying at my house training to be a pro wrestler,” Allin said. “He’s sleeping in a tent in my front yard. He’s literally never thought of it his whole life, but being there at Revolution, he caught whatever urge to train.”

He continued, “I talked to him and Sting on the phone, I said, ‘Come down.’ I have a ring at my house and everything. He’s there now.”

Steven said in March that he had never had aspirations to get into wrestling before Revolution but that “maybe in the last six months to a year that answer has gotten a little bit more murky.”