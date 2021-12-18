Darby Allin Takes Shot at Cora Jade, Jade Fires Back With Abuse Allegation Reference

Darby Allin and Cora Jade took a couple of shots at each other on Twitter, with Allin taking aim at Jade’s skateboarder gimmick and Jade – well, escalating quickly. The two are trending on Twitter after Allin responded to the suggestion of a match between the two, and Allin replied:

“Skating is a huge part of my life not a fake character for tv lol”

Jade, who was tagged in the original tweet and thus notified of Allin’s response, replied by referencing the allegations by Hawlee Cromwell originally made last year during the #SpeakingOut movement that she was emotionally abused and manipulated into sexual acts, among other allegations. She wrote:

“Being a good person with no abuse allegations against me is a huge part of my life and not just a character I play on tv”

Jade and Cromwell teamed on the indies as Elayna Black and Hawlee Layne. Both tweets have since been deleted.