Darby Allin Throws Up Diamond Cutter Sign on Mount Everest, DDP Comments

May 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Darby Allin AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, AEW star Darby Allin made it to the top of Mount Everest, showcasing the AEW flag at the summit. Additionally, he even threw up the Diamond Cutter sign, as shown in a new photo by Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on Instagram.

DDP wrote, “HUGE congrats to my boy @darbyallin on his amazing accomplishment! And thanks for throwing up the Diamond Cutter at the top of the world! 💥💎” You can view the photo below:

