– As previously reported, AEW star Darby Allin made it to the top of Mount Everest, showcasing the AEW flag at the summit. Additionally, he even threw up the Diamond Cutter sign, as shown in a new photo by Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page on Instagram.

DDP wrote, “HUGE congrats to my boy @darbyallin on his amazing accomplishment! And thanks for throwing up the Diamond Cutter at the top of the world! 💥💎” You can view the photo below: