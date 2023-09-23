wrestling / News
Dark Match Results From After WWE Smackdown
A new report has the dark match results that took place after WWE Smackdown. PWINsider reports that the following matches went down after the show:
* John Cena def. Montez Ford
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark
