wrestling / News

Dark Match Results From After WWE Smackdown

September 23, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Logo Image Credit: WWE

A new report has the dark match results that took place after WWE Smackdown. PWINsider reports that the following matches went down after the show:

* John Cena def. Montez Ford
* Becky Lynch def. Zoey Stark

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading