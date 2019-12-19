wrestling / News

Dark Order Adds Alex Reynolds & John Silver on AEW Dynamite (Video)

December 18, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
John Silver Alex Reynolds AEW Dark

– Alex Reynolds and John Silver have joined the Dark Order, getting inducted on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The two joined in with the Dark Order in attacking The Elite in SCU and were handed their own Dark Order masks as an initiation into the group.

You can see video of the segment below. Reynolds and Silver signed deals to be full-time with the company last week.

