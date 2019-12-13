wrestling / News
Update on Alex Reynolds and John Silver’s AEW Status
December 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Alex Reynolds and John Silver’s new regular status with AEW is reportedly the result of full-time deals. The WON reports that the two, who were reported yesterday to be regulars with the company going forward, have signed deals with the company.
As was teased on this week’s Dynamite, the two look to be joining the Dark Order:
.@YTAlexReynolds and @SilverNumber1 to #JOINDARKORDER confirmed??? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/y0CHfvhi7P
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 12, 2019
