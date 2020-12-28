Dark Order’s Evil Uno and Anna Jay Pay Tribute To Brodie Lee

The wrestling world continues to mourn Brodie Lee after his passing over the weekend, with Evil Uno and Anna Jay sharing their thoughts on Twitter.

Evil Uno wrote: “I first met Brodie back in 2007. We shared locker rooms in a few promotions, most notably CHIKARA and CZW. Even so early on, everyone knew Brodie was going to be a big deal. He was a fantastic pro wrestler. He just had a presence to him. We would regularly drive up to shows together and that’s where our friendship really began. Jon was a kind soul and so very helpful. He would always go out of his way to compliment you if he thought you had done well. He would never shy away from giving advice. Every room Jon would step in would light up. He was such a genuine, honest and funny person.

When he signed with WWE, the whole scene was so happy for him. He deserved it. We grew more distant during that period. We didn’t see each other but he would still text to check in regularly. He was well above us but he still cared about what was going on in our lives and on our independent scene.

When he left and joined AEW, he could have easily been a solo act. But he chose to join Dark Order, because he thought it could help us personally. He didn’t have to, he just wanted to help us. Jon was always thinking about others. Being close to him again was the highlight of my year. Like being reconnected with an older brother. Our time together this year was the happiest I had been in my 17 years of wrestling.

He was universally loved backstage. His love for his family was infectious. He spoke about his kids every single chance he could. He would show us pictures of Brodie Jr. holding up Harper action figures or sleeping with the TNT championship. He is the measuring stick to how wrestlers should be. A great husband, a great father, a great friend, a great person. I hope I can make him proud by being half the man he was. I miss you Jon.”

Anna Jay added: “After my match against Brandi on late night dynamite, Brodie was the first person I saw when I came to the back. I had no idea he was going to watch the match. He was the the first person to tell me good job and was smiling. It meant a lot to me and I’ll never forget that.”

