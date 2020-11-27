Dark Side Of The Ring Not Doing Episode on Chyna

When Dark Side of the Ring returns for a third season, there’s one subject that we know won’t be covered: Chyna. Wrestling Inc reports that producer Evan Husney has confirmed that there will not be an episode focused on the late Ninth Wonder of the World after her former manager said that he had been approached about being involved in one.

Anthony Anzaldo told the site initially, “They are putting it on VICE. It’s a Dark Side of The Ring two hour version. They want me so bad because they know the story isn’t told without me. I am not giving them the rights while they claim they still have the rights because I signed a release when I did my sit down.”

In response, Husney issued a statement which read, “There are no plans for an episode about Chyna for the upcoming season of Dark Side of the Ring. At the start of pre-production earlier this year, we became aware of multiple projects that were currently in production about Chyna, and thus, we ultimately decided against pursuing this as a future subject.”