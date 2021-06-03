wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Preview Video Released for ‘In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith’
June 3, 2021 | Posted by
– VICE TV released a new preview video for tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 episode, ‘In the Shadow of Grizzly Smith.” Tonight’s episode will showcase the family of Grizzly Smith, his sons WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts and Sam Houston, and their sister Rockin’ Robin. You can see that preview and read an official synopsis below:
“Having survived familial abuse at the hands of their father and the mysterious abduction of their sister, Jake The Snake and his siblings struggle to reconcile with their past.”
