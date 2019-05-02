wrestling / News
Dark Side of the Ring Ratings Stable, New Audience High For Bruiser Brody Episode
May 2, 2019
– PWInsider reports latest TV airing of Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring had another uptick in viewership this week. This week’s show pulled in 234,000 viewers. This was for the Von Erich family episode. That’s higher than last week’s overnight viewership of 214,000 viewers for the Bruiser Brody episode.
Additionally, the show has risen in its overall viewership on Viceland each week. Next week’s episode will focus on Gino Hernandez.
