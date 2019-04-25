Dark Side of the Ring Ratings Stable, New Audience High For Bruiser Brody Episode

– The Bruiser Brody episode of Dark Side of the Ring saw a new high for the series in viewership, with the rating holding steady. Wednesday night’s episode on VICELAND brought in a 0.07 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 210,000 viewers. Those numbers are up even with and up 18% from last week’s numbers for the Montreal Screwjob episode, which had a 0.07 and 181,000 viewers.

The show’s constant ratings increase is a very encouraging sign for VICELAND, which has found quite the success compared to its usual programming. The numbers have risen every week, with three episodes to go.

Dark Side of the Ring came in at #98 for the night among cable originals per Showbuzz Daily.