WWE News: Dash Wilder Deleted His Twitter Account, Wrestlemania 37 Promos, Undertaker Set For LAX Fan Fest
– Dash Wilder has officially deleted his Twitter account. He didn’t appear to give a reason as to why he did this, but @DashWilderWWE is no longer active. Wilder and his tag team partner Scott Dawson (who is still active on Twitter) have reportedly not agreed to a new deal with WWE and are said to be on their way out of the promotion.
– WWE has released a promo and a new WWE Now video regarding Wrestlemania 37, which was announced for Los Angeles earlier today.
– The Undertaker will be at LAX Fan Fest at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport, Los Angeles, California on Saturday February 29, at 11:30 AM Tickets are required to attend and you can find them here.
