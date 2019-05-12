Dash Wilder On The ‘Amazing Chemistry’ The Revival Had With American Alpha

— During a recent interview with ECHO, Dash Wilder reminisced on the NXT days in which The Revival feuded with American Alpha as well as how much he loves WWE’s shows in the UK.

On having amazing chemistry with American Alpha: “We had a match there that really stood out there, against American Alpha in NXT. We had amazing chemistry with those guys.”

“I loved working with them because both teams loved working with each other. We each wanted to work harder than anybody else so tried to out-work each other!”

On loving WWE’s stops in the UK: “Any time I get to go over there with WWE now and entertain the fans, it’s great.”

“I get to hook up with a lot of hold friends and go to places I’ve been to but haven’t been to in a little while.”

The Revival, of course, is currently part of a storyline in which they are being humiliated in WWE.