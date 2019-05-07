WWE News: Scott Dawson Says The Revival Can’t Be Embarrassed, Big E. Comments on His WWE Jokes

– Scott Dawson isn’t worried about WWE’s apparent storyline plans to humiliate the Revival, saying they can’t be embarrassed. Dawson posted to Twitter commenting on a video of the two discussing the “manscaping” debale from last week with the following:

As hard as you try, you can’t embarrass The Top Guys. We’re the hottest tag team in the whole company! So hot, we’re gonna send the Jonathan & Jaron Uso Penitentiary up in flames 🔥 🔥 #FTR #ForeverTheRevival https://t.co/RAmgXuQ53y — Scott Dawson (@ScottDawsonWWE) May 7, 2019

– Big E. had a word (just one) for a fan who took shots at tonight’s episode of Raw as well as Big E. himself. The fan pointed out that Big E. himself has clowned WWE for things as of late, prompting the New Day member to post: