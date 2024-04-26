Join 411’s Live WWE Smackdown Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Well everyone, it’s time for the WWE Draft. That’s going to be the big thing tonight, and there are a couple of rules in effect this time around. First we’ll have four rounds of four picks, 2 for Smackdown and 2 for RAW so they’re dialing a lot of that back from last year. Champions on each brand are protected, so no title’s swapping brands, but the women’s tag team champions are in the pool because those belts go everywhere. Specifically for tonight, here’s our draft pool.

These WWE Superstars are eligible to be drafted in the 2024 #WWEDraft THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/5yKyOpLBgc — WWE (@WWE) April 24, 2024

Also tonight we’re getting the contract signing between Undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes and AJ Styles for their match at Backlash. But that’s kind of it for anything announced, but let’s have a look at things likely to pad out the card. Tiffany Stratton attacked Bayley and Naomi last week, ruining their match and hitting both with a Prettiest Moonsault Ever so that will probably continue, as will the antagonism between Damage Control and the pairing of Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill. The Street Profits are the next challengers for Grayson Waller and Austin Theory so that needs to get going, Carlito lost last week and his eventual turn on the LWO seems to be coming sooner rather than later. But again, that’s kind of where we are, a lot of stuff kind of in limbo until the Draft wraps up and Backlash gets done. So let’s get to the action.

Match #1:

OFFICIAL RESULT:

Rating:

Thoughts: