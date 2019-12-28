wrestling / News

Dash Wilder Returns to Ring For Dark Match Before Smackdown

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Revival WWE Raw 2-4-19

– Dash Wilder’s hiatus from the ring was only for a day, as he was back to work a match before Smackdown. As you can see below, Wilder and Scott Dawson defeated Kalisto and Gran Metalik in the pre-Smackdown match, winning with a Shatter Machine.

Wilder was kept off Thursday night’s house show in Cincinatti as a precaution after he had a cortisone shot.

