Dash Wilder Returns to Ring For Dark Match Before Smackdown
December 28, 2019 | Posted by
– Dash Wilder’s hiatus from the ring was only for a day, as he was back to work a match before Smackdown. As you can see below, Wilder and Scott Dawson defeated Kalisto and Gran Metalik in the pre-Smackdown match, winning with a Shatter Machine.
Wilder was kept off Thursday night’s house show in Cincinatti as a precaution after he had a cortisone shot.
Dark match. Kalisto and Gran Metalik vs the Revival and a Shattered machine for the win. #smackdown pic.twitter.com/Boi3DEZeDV
— Noah Foster (@nfoster1916) December 28, 2019
