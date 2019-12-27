wrestling / News

Dash Wilder Reportedly Not Injured, Was Kept Off House Show As Precaution

December 27, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dash Wilder WWE Main Event

– Dash Wilder’s lack of action at last night’s house show was fortunately not a result of injury, according to a new report. Bodyslam.net reports that Wilder, who was kept out of action at last night’s Cincinnati live event, was held back simply as a precautionary measure after he received a recent cortisone shot.

Wilder was replaced by Curtis Axel at last night’s show. The report notes that Wilder will be in action at tonight’s Smackdown. WWE has yet to confirm a match for Wilder or The Revival as a whole.

