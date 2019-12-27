WWE News: New Raw Broadcast Team Member Coming Next Week, Dash Wilder Doesn’t Compete at WWE Live Event

– WWE is set to have a new broadcast team member for Raw next week, according to a new report. The WON reports that next Monday’s Raw will have a new announce team member, as this week’s Raw was the last for Samoa Joe at the table.

Joe was attacked by the Authors of Pain on Raw to bring him back into WWE storylines. He has been on the announce team while recovering from an injured thumb.

– Dash Wilder was not in the ring at Thursday’s lieve event in Cincinnati, Ohio due to what Scott Dawson told the live crowd was “hurt jingle bells” suffered over the holiday, per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. Dawson teamed with Curtis Axel instead to face New Day and Lucha House Party, with The New Day coming out on top:

