WWE News: Samoa Joe Attacked By Authors of Pain on Raw, New Liv Morgan Vignette

– Samoa Joe is back in a WWE storyline, getting attacked by the Authors of Pain on Raw. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which took place after Rey Mysterio retained his US Championship against Seth Rollins by DQ after the AOP interfered. After that, the team was told by Rollins to put Rey Mysterio through the announce table. Samoa Joe refused to move and threatened to take out the Authors, only to be attacked on Rollins’ orders and put through the table himself.

Joe has been out of action since September due to a thumb injury and has been part of the broadcast team in the meantime. Once he’s back in action, he’s expected to leave the announce table.

– WWE also posted the following new vignette of Liv Morgan, teasing her return to Raw with a new look: