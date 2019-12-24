wrestling / News
WWE News: Samoa Joe Attacked By Authors of Pain on Raw, New Liv Morgan Vignette
– Samoa Joe is back in a WWE storyline, getting attacked by the Authors of Pain on Raw. You can see pics and video below from the segment, which took place after Rey Mysterio retained his US Championship against Seth Rollins by DQ after the AOP interfered. After that, the team was told by Rollins to put Rey Mysterio through the announce table. Samoa Joe refused to move and threatened to take out the Authors, only to be attacked on Rollins’ orders and put through the table himself.
Joe has been out of action since September due to a thumb injury and has been part of the broadcast team in the meantime. Once he’s back in action, he’s expected to leave the announce table.
"You let these guys tell the story, things are gonna get real dark around here."@SamoaJoe has seen guys like @WWERollins @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE before… #RAW pic.twitter.com/vdgz3HQcvm
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019
That does it.@reymysterio is still your #USChampion, but @Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE are about to ruin his night. #RAW pic.twitter.com/kE4PJzsF40
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
The decimation continues…#RAW @WWERollins @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/YjLou28zFK
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
They're telling… @SamoaJoe to move?#RAW @Akam_WWE @Rezar_WWE pic.twitter.com/IfSnq2Hq6V
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) December 24, 2019
If @SamoaJoe can't stop @WWERollins & #AOP… who can? #RAW pic.twitter.com/X2Ijn7EPNX
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
.@Akam_WWE & @Rezar_WWE just sent @SamoaJoe CRASHING through the #RAW announce table! pic.twitter.com/3FOha2n21M
— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2019
– WWE also posted the following new vignette of Liv Morgan, teasing her return to Raw with a new look:
