Date & Location Set For AEW Revolution 2024
November 29, 2023 | Posted by
AEW has announced the date location for AEW Revolution 2024, where Sting’s last match will take place. Tony Schiavone, Sting, and Ric Flair announced on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite that the PPV will take place on March 3rd in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Sting has previously announced that the show will be the site of his last match. No opponent has yet to be announced for the Icon.
