Date & Location Officially Announced for AEW All Out 2022
July 13, 2022
We have the official date and location for this year’s iteration of AEW All Out. AEW announced on this week’s episode that All Out will take place on September 4th at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.
The arena is the same one that hosted All Out 2019 and 2021. Matches have yet to be announced for the show.
