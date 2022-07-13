Join 411’s Live AEW Dynamite Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest Results

Match 1: TNT Championship Match



Match 1: TNT Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs Wardlow

We get an epic staredown from either side of the ring as Wardlow takes in the cheers. OC flexes then asks for a test of strength. Orange puts his hands in his pockets, but Wardlow stops him, then RIPS THE FUCKING POCKETS OFF!!! Wardlow drops the straps and flexes! Orange puts his straps back up!! hahaha. Wardlow sets up for a powebomb, Orange slips out, hits the ropes, rana, but Wardlow cartwheels out of it! ORANGE KIPS UP!!!! Orange is shocked! SHOCKED I SAY! Orange claims he has something in his eye, and Trent tries to remove the buckle. The ref goes to stop him and Chuck tosses in a FUCKING CHAINSAW!!! HAHAHA!

Orange tries fo the Orange Punch! Wardlow catches the fist! Soft kick! Another! Another! He revs up! KICK!!! Orange drops down and Wardlow falls to the outside! Orange dives, grabs Wardlow and tries to shove him into the post but Wardlow stops it! Orange goads him around the ring, wants him to rush Orange, but Wardlow instead grabs

DANHAUSEN!!!!! HES UNDER THE RING!!! Hahahaha DANHAUSEN is about to curse Wardlow, but doesn’t!!! Orange with an ORANGE PUNCH!!!!! They enter the ring, another Orange Punch, but Wardlow catches him! Belly to belly!!!! Orange rolls to the outside!

We are BACK and Orange is shoving Wardlows face into the buckle a billion times! He hops to the top rope, dives off for a crossbody, but Wardlow catches him! To the shoulders! Orange slips down! CHOPBLOCK!!! Wardlow favors the knee. Another chopblock! He shoves Wardlwo into the corner, shoves again into the opposite corner, Orange tries to lift Wardlow for Beach Break, but Wardlow sets up to powerbomb! Orange hooks the left leg! Wardlow pulls him up! POWER—NO!!!! DDT!!!! ANOTHER TORNADO DDT!!!! Cover for 1……NO!!!!!! Orange is up! Wardlo turns! He misses an Orange Punch! Wardlow with an F-10!!! Cover! 1….2……..NO!!!!! Wardlow is pissed. He grabs Orange by the head, sets up for the powerbomb, calls for the end. POWERBO— NO!! Right hands from Orange!! He falls back, Wardlow holds on, Orange tries to break the grip, but Wardlow lifts with one arm! HURRICANRANA!!!! SUIICIDE DIVE!!!! Orange sends Wardlow into the ringpost. Again! He shoves Wardlow into the ring. To the top rope! Orange flies! WARDLOW CATCHES AGAIN!!!! STUNDOG MILLIONAIRE!!!! ORANGE PUNCH!!!!! BEACH BREAK!!!!!! 1…..2……….NO!!!!!!!

Orange removes the elbow pad! He wants Orange Punch! Wardlow is on one knee. Prage flies. POWERBOMB! Pin! 1..2….3!!!!



Winner: Wardlow

Orange continues to utilize his gimmick in amazing and creative fashion. I freakin love this man.

Total Rating: *****

Match Time: 11:36

Wardlow lifts orange and shows him some respect by not powerbombing him. Chuck and Trent check on his friend.

We get a recap of Pac at RevPro.

Afterwards, the sultry sound of Matt Menard’s voice is heard, and out comes…Chris Jericho! He is suited in Maroon over black and ready to talk.

Jericho is alone with a microphone. He says he stands here in front of us as Chris Jericho the Living Legend and Chris Jericho, Eddie Kingston’s superior. He wants to address a lot of things. First, he didn’t make Eddie a liar, but he is confused. He challenged Jericho to a barbed wire everywhere match because every drop of blood that Kingstons shed was for his friends. Let’s talk about this. Everything Eddie does when it comes to friendship turns to mold. It’s the worst curse being a friend of Eddie Kingston. Let’s go through the list.

Ortiz, Jericho shaved his head. Santana, JAS took him out at Blood and Guts. Bryan Danielson, Jericho took him out. He did that! We don’t know when he’s coming back. Then there’s Ruby. Eddie’s Ruby. What did that get her? A mangled hand and crushed career because she’s Eddie’s Ruby. You need to take better care of your chicks, Eddie. We get it, Eddie is a mark for Terry Funk. Jericho felt pleasure in all the pain he has offered. He is just as sadistic as Eddie, but Eddie underestimates him because he looks good. Next week, he wont be able to face Jericho, because he will be facing The Painmaker next week. Undefeated in AEW. Jericho calls this the final fight in this Jericho/Kingston saga. Once he beats Eddie, he can go back to drinking and smoking and mental health issues, and whatever other excuses he has to cover the fact that he will never be at Jericho’s level ever. If he wants blood, he’s got it. He says Eddie isn’t a liar, he’s a loser.

We are back and Eddie is on the screen! He tells Jericho to bring The painmaker! Look what he did to Ruby, to Ortiz. Jericho is going to pay with every ounce of his blood. He’s going to hurt Jericho and enjoy it! See ya.



Match 2: Konosuke Takeshita vs Jon Moxley

Regal is on commentary.

Jon asks for knuckle lock. Opts out. Circles the ring. Lockup in the middle! Jon works the left arm behind with a hammerlock, Kono gets a side headlock, Jon reverses and gets his own, they hit the ropes, Kono shoots Jon off, they meet in the middle, neither one gives, they trade shoulder tackles back and forth a few times, until Jon slaps Kono in the face then chops his chest and gets a headlock takedown. Leg lariat from Kono! Chop to Jon! Jon eats it! He want one of his own. He hits one, Kono with another, Jon hits his own, they go back and forth a few times. Forearm from Kono, misses a clothesline off the run, but Moxley hits him with a clothesline! Jon locks the head, tries for a piledriver, HITS IT! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Jon with a chin lock. Kono grabs the bottom rope. Jon drags him to the apron. Wants another piledriver, but Kono locks up on the bottom rope. He is up, hits a forearm, another. Jon hits his own, they go back and forth again. Jon kicks, Kono catches, swings, GERMAN ON THE APRON!!!! Both men outside, Kono goes for a knee, Moxley tries to send him to the steps, Elbow strike instead from Kono. He rolls him inside the ring, follows, but Jon is there to kick him in the face.

We come back, and apparently during the break, one of Jon’s kicks busts Konosuke’s head open. Blood is pouring down his forehead. Jon stomps him in the face. Kono with a forearm, another, right, left, a HARD ONE to the head. Whip from Jon, misses a clothesline, another one, Kono flies off the ropes with a clothesline! Right hand from Kono! Into the corner! Whip to the opposite corner. Kono screaks and hits a running boot into the corner, he rushes again, but Jon is following h im and hits an elbow strike! Suplex attempt, Kono floats behind, BRAINBUSTAAAA!!!! Cover for 1..2….NO!!!! Kono to the top rope! HE FLIES WITH A FROG SPLASH! KNEES ARE UP!!! Jon covers for 1..2…NO!!!! Sleeper from behind! He switches to a cross arm breaker! HE LOCKS IT IN! Kono turns into it, back off the mat! Rolls towards it again, turns it and gets the rope break! Jon slaps hard. He wants one back. Kono hits one! Elbow strike! Kono hops up with a rana!!! Jon to the outside! Kono hits te ropes! HE FLIES OVER THE TOP ROPE WITH A FRONT FLIP! He sends Jon into the ing, heads to the top rope, flies with a frog splash!!! Cover!! 1…2….NO!!!! Both men on their knees. Fight forever chant. They go back and forth with forearms, but Jon gets the better of it until Kono hits a hard one! Clothesline and both men still stand! They both hit one, Kono swings, Jon drops down and under then behind for a sleeper, but Kono hits a Blue Thunder Bomb!! Kono has the legs over Jon, cover is counted for 1..2..NO!!!! Block of a boot! PARADIGM SHIFT!!! Elbows from Jon! He lifts Kono. ANOTHER PARA—NO!!!! Kono flips out, rolling elbow!!!!! GERMAN!!!! 1….2……NO!!!!!

ANOTHER GERMAN ATTEMPT! Moxley turns into it, hits a bunch of headbutts! DEATH RIDER! Elbows again! BULLDOG CHOKE!!! KONOSUKE TAPS!!!

Winner: Jon Moxley

Holy cow that as sick. I admit, I was a little annoyed at the back and forth in the beginning as it came off a bit choreographed, but they left that all behind when they started kicking each other’s asses. Sick ass match.

Total Rating: ***3/4

Match Time: 13:13

Christian Cage is here, and he’s not alone! He brought his dinosaur!

Cage finds something extremely annoying about The Varsity Blondes. It’s not even the mullet. Just like Jungle Boy, Pillman HAD a father. But Pillman’s father was a legend in THIS business. Pillman was average at best. Cage is a multi time heavyweight champion. He respects Pillman, and he thinks that Pillman would be appalled knowing the final thing he gave this business was Pillman.

As for Griff, here’s a pic of him on social media. Cage knows what bothers him, now. The look, physique, aura, does Griff Garrison look like Jungle Boy?

Lucha walks down the ramp ready to kill.



Match 3: Luchasaurus vs Griff Garrison

Lucha lifts Griff, hits a German. They take it to the outside. Lucha with a big boot INTO THE HEAD INTO THE POST! He sends Griff into the ring. Griff tries to fight back, but we get a GOOZLE!!! CHOKESLAM!!!! Christian Cage calls for one more

. Lucha with a second chokeslam. Lucha turns Griff over and locks in The Tarpit. Tapout.

Winner: Luchasaurus

Squishy squish squish

Total Rating: NR

Match Time: 1:29

Pillman tries to get into Lucha’s face, but Cage distracts, and Lucha hits a headbutt. He lays Pillman onto the table, and chokeslams Griff ONTO him! THE TABLE DIDN’T BREAK!!! SO HE DOES IT AGAIN!!! Hahahahaa.