wrestling / News
Dates Announced For The Great Muta Retirement Tour
June 18, 2022 | Posted by
As previously reported, Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) announced at CyberFight Festival 2022 that he plans to retire in the spring of next year. Now Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced several dates for Mutoh’s retirement tour, with more expected to be announced later. So far, the dates include:
* July 16th 2022 at Nippon Budokan
* September 25th 2022 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium
* October 30th 2022 at Ariake Arena, Tokyo
* January 22nd 2023 at Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)
A final date and opponent have yet to be announced.
"We are planning to add some more, so we will announce them as soon as they are decided."
Noah management.
— Pro-Wrestling Noah Eng (Hisame, 冰雨) (@Hi5ame) June 17, 2022
More Trending Stories
- New Report Outlines Conditions In Which Vince McMahon Could Be Fired From WWE
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related