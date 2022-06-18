Dates Announced For The Great Muta Retirement Tour

As previously reported, Keiji Mutoh (aka The Great Muta) announced at CyberFight Festival 2022 that he plans to retire in the spring of next year. Now Pro Wrestling NOAH has announced several dates for Mutoh’s retirement tour, with more expected to be announced later. So far, the dates include:

* July 16th 2022 at Nippon Budokan

* September 25th 2022 at Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

* October 30th 2022 at Ariake Arena, Tokyo

* January 22nd 2023 at Yokohama Arena (Great Muta Final “Bye-Bye”)

A final date and opponent have yet to be announced.