Dave Bautista Is Still Hoping To Get Inducted Into WWE Hall of Fame

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Dave Bautista said that he’s still hoping to get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after not going in previously. The former WWE Champion was set for the 2020 Class, but scheduling conflicts prevented it. He has yet to be inducted since then.

He said: “Eventually, I will. I want to, and there was a good opportunity for me to go in a couple years ago, and I agreed to do it. Hunter asked me to do it, and I said, ‘Yeah, of course.’ It was here in LA, and I thought it was perfect, it was storybook because I won my first title here in LA, and we couldn’t figure it out because I was working on a film. I was in South Africa, so logistically, we just couldn’t make it happen, but yeah, I’m still open to it, and one day, I would like to.“