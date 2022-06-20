Dave Bautista Shares Pics of New Tattoos

Dave Bautista got a bit of new ink, showing off his latest tattoos in a post on social media. The WWE alumnus and movie star posted to his Instagram account to with a video of himself getting tattooed on the neck, as well as picks of the designs.

The first tattoo is an origami unicorn (a reference to Blade Runner), and the second is a crown in honor of artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who used the motif regularly in his work of historical Black figures.

Bautista has several films coming up for release soon including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Thor: Love and Thunder, M. Night Shyamalan’s Knock at the Cabin, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He also has the Netflix animated prequel series Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+.