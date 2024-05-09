TKO Parent Company Endeavor Announces First Quarter 2024 Earnings

As previously reported, TKO announced first quarter earnings yesterday, including WWE and UFC. Now, TKO’s parent company Endeavor has done the same. Of note is that the company earned $1.850 billion in revenue, with a net loss of $303.5 million.

Endeavor Releases First Quarter 2024 Results

May 09, 2024 08:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today released its financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2024.

Highlights

* $1.850 billion in Q1 2024 revenue

* Growth across Owned Sports Properties from live event ticket sales and partnerships at TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) and Professional Bull Riders (“PBR”)

* Strength within events and experiences, including the Miami Open, Barrett-Jackson, and On Location

* In April, concluded review of strategic alternatives with the announcement of a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing

Q1 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

* Revenue: $1.850 billion

* Net loss: $303.5 million

* Adjusted EBITDA: $374.1 million

“This quarter, Endeavor benefited from brisk demand for our sports and entertainment content, live events, and premium experiences,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO, Endeavor. “We remain focused on maintaining our momentum through the year while working toward the close of our take-private transaction with Silver Lake.”

Segment Operating Results

Owned Sports Properties segment revenue was $685.4 million for the quarter, up $332.1 million, or 94.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The increase in revenue was primarily attributed to the acquisition of WWE in September 2023, which contributed $317 million in revenue during the first quarter, and revenue increases at UFC across partnerships, live events, and consumer products licensing, partially offset by lower revenue from holding one less numbered event compared to the prior year period. Segment results also benefited from increased ticket sales and partnerships at PBR and increased revenue from PBR’s team series. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $299.0 million, up $113.3 million, or 61.0%, year-over-year.

Events, Experiences & Rights segment revenue was $744.9 million for the quarter, down $55.9 million, or 7.0%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Segment revenue was primarily impacted by a decrease of $90 million from the sale of IMG Academy in June 2023, as well as by the timing of media rights associated with certain biennial events that took place in the first quarter of 2023 that did not occur in the first quarter of 2024. These were partially offset by increases from On Location, the Miami Open, and growth from other events, including Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale event. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $95.9 million for the quarter, down $12.1 million, or 11.2%, year-over-year.

Representation segment revenue was $345.3 million for the quarter, down $4.9 million, or 1.4%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Segment revenue was primarily impacted by certain fashion projects that took place in the first quarter of 2023 that did not occur in the first quarter of 2024, partially offset by growth in WME’s music, talent, sports, and comedy divisions. Adjusted EBITDA was $65.2 million for the quarter, down $19.0 million, or 22.6%, year-over-year.

Sports Data & Technology segment revenue was $90.7 million for the quarter, down $10.1 million, or 10.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. Segment revenue was primarily impacted by the loss of certain data rights at IMG ARENA, offset by growth across clients at OpenBet. The segment’s Adjusted EBITDA was $(9.5) million for the quarter, down $13.9 million year-over-year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

At March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $778.6 million, compared to $1.167 billion at December 31, 2023. Total debt was $5.010 billion at March 31, 2024, compared to $5.028 billion at December 31, 2023.

For further information regarding the Company’s financial results, as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, and the reconciliations thereof, please refer to the following pages of this release or visit the Company’s Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com.

Silver Lake Transaction

On April 2, 2024, Endeavor announced that it entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the global leader in technology investing, in partnership with the Endeavor management team and additional anchor investors. Under the terms of the agreement, Silver Lake will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares it does not already own, other than rolled interests. Endeavor stockholders will receive $27.50 per share in cash. The merger agreement requires the Company to, in each calendar quarter prior to the closing, declare and pay a dividend in respect of each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price equal to $0.06 per share. The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and required regulatory approvals. No other stockholder approval is required. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Webcast Details

Following the recent announcement of Endeavor’s definitive agreement to be acquired by Silver Lake, the company will not be hosting an earnings conference call.