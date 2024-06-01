Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review 5.31.24  

-AJ STYLES HAS MORE IN THE TANK! This also means Mark Henry is coming back to the WWE or something like that. Let’s get to it!

-Announce Team: Blake Howard and Byron Saxton

-Taped: WWE Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL

Uriah Connors vs. Cutler James

-Howard lets us know that Connors loves to fight. I see what you did there Blake! Our Neighborhood Leader, Cutler James is back! Height advantage for James here. Connors tries to grapple and that’s not working against the former Duke wrestler. Connors avoids an elbow and gets a drop toe-hold which irritates James. Connors off the middle rope, but Connors catches him and hits a series of slams. Gorilla Press into the drop alas The Ultimate Warrior is next! James misses a charge in the corner though and Connors goes after the arm. Heavy chop from Connors! That had some sting behind it! Here’s another! Why not one more? Connors drops an elbow and goes back to the arm. The crowd starts to rally James and he tries to escape with a slam, but Connors slips out. He plants James on his face and gets a two count. Connors tries another chop but James is ready and blocks this one. He gets a running shoulder in the corner and then a lariat. James plays air guitar as he channels his inner Heath Slater. Torture Rack Drop gets two as Connors gets his foot on the bottom rope. Connors gets tossed across the ring, but misses another charge. Connors knocks James to the floor and hits a suicide dive. Back in the ring, Connors heads up top and comes off top with an elbow for the pin at 5:35.

Winner: Uriah Connors via pin at 5:38

-Just two NXT rookies going out and having a basic match. This was ok if a little dull at times as the crowd seemed to be more into James. He has a good look, but Connors is a bit more polished at this point. I want to see more of these two on this show. **

-Igwe and Dupont cut a promo backstage as they will face The No Quarter Catch Crew tonight.

-NXT Shop commercial!

Stevie Turner vs. Kendal Grey

-We are back to the three-match format this week! A reminder that Grey was 61-0 in her college wrestling career. Turner hooks a side headlock as Byron mentions not every standout in amateur wrestling can handle losing in the WWE. Speaking of which, Steveson is signing with The Buffalo Bills to see if he can make an NFL team. Good luck to him! These two are wearing nearly the same gear which is kind of confusing. Turner stomps away in the corner and then buries some knees to the gut. Rude Awakening from Turner followed by a leg across the back on the ropes. That gets a two count! She goes to work on the hand and arm as she hooks a submission. Modified jawbreaker followed by an up kick breaks. Grey screams a lot to get the crowd into this one, but they are kind of subdued tonight. Grey comes off the middle rope, but Turner avoids and The Stroke finishes at 4:15.

Winner: Stevie Turner via pin at 4:15

-They worked hard, but they crowd was not into this one for whatever reason. They weren’t given too much time either and they hype Grey’s amateur background, but she doesn’t get to show much of it. *

-Ricky Steamboat gets the A&E Bio treatment this Sunday!

-Clash at The Castle commercial!

Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe vs. No Quarter Catch Crew (Charlie Dempsey and Myles Borne)

-This is a rematch from NXT a few weeks back as Dupont and Igwe got the upset win. TNT control early as they hit a double team on Dempsey and they work on Borne next. Igwe off the middle ropes with a stomp to the arm and then hooks a side headlock on the mat. Borne misses a clothesline and gets kicked in the head for a two count. Dempsey gets the blind tag as Borne hits a spinebuster. Dempsey throws leg kicks and hits a running knee. Dragon Screw Leg Whip gets a two count! Tag back to Borne who continues the work on the knee. Back to Dempsey who comes off the top with a well-placed shin to the damaged knee. Half Crab as the crowd starts to rally behind Dupont. He is able to kick off Dempsey, but he easily makes the tag and Borne cuts him off. Ankle-lock from Borne, but Dupont rolls through to break. He gets cut off again and Dempsey goes back to the leg. He gets an ankle-lock and transitions into a modified crab. Dupont fights to his feet and just kicks off to break and he makes the hot tag. Igwe runs wild as they crowd finally wakes up a nit. Must have been a long NXT taping. Probably burned out from the Jordan surprise. Things break down as all four men battle. Kemp gets involved on the floor which lets Dempsey hit the High Angle German Suplex on Igwe for the pin at 7:32.

Winners: No Quarter Catch Crew via pin at 7:32

-Much like the opener an okay match that had little heat. They used the age-old tag formula which makes sense and I appreciated the leg work from Dempsey and Borne. Kemp getting involved was predictable, but works as they are heels and have an advantage. **

-Thanks for reading!