Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay Both Want To Wrestle in SGW
Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda has went viral in recent weeks, particularly after a recent appearance by Mace and Mansoor. In the latest episode of Swerve City Podcast (via Fightful), Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay spoke about wanting to wrestle for the promotion, with Ospreay suggesting that it’s going to happen.
Ospreay said: “After seeing the Ugandan thing, I want to do a show over there. Someone has called me out. The Bull has called me out to come to SGW. I’ve got to answer that call. I’m going to come. You honestly have no idea what’s coming, lads. Without any formal training or without a pro wrestling ring, you guys are without a doubt the best in the world, but now the best is coming to you. I will come there. I will come, don’t you worry. CIMA went out there as well. Now, it’s my turn. After seeing those guys go out, I’m like, ‘It’s my turn now.’ I have to go out.”
Strickland added: “We’ve got to do that. Don’t bring the ring either. I want the mud. Shoutout to Mansoor and Mace for going out there. I was jealous.“
