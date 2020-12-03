Davey Boy Smith Jr Done With MLW, Court Bauer Thanks Him For His Contributions

MLW held a media call following last night’s episode of Fusion, where Court Bauer revealed that Davey Boy Smith Jr is done with the company after his loss in the Opera Cup. He also teased a surprise that is coming soon. Here are highlights:

On Davey Boy Smith Jr leaving MLW: “Davey Boy’s exit in the opening round of the Opera Cup marks the end of this chapter for DBS in MLW. I have immense gratitude for (Davey) and his contributions inside the MLW ring over the past 2 ½ years. The MLW system was a great fit for him. Winning the 2019 Opera Cup as well as his run as a World Tag Team Champion. A certified beast. Davey Boy Smith Jr. is the real deal and I wish him luck with whatever comes next. With Davey’s spot on the roster opening up, there will be a familiar face arriving soon to fill it. I’m a little surprised it hasn’t leaked yet. This one is a big surprise.”

On which promotion MLW is in talks with: “Which one? In all seriousness, I think we all see a world war of sorts brewing. I can’t say anything right now but hope to be able to say a lot more before the end of the year. We’ll see.”

On the ratings for Fusion: “Fubo is very happy and we were once again at the top (of the ratings) for beIN. On YouTube we’re way up compared to where we left off in the Spring. We’re waiting on DAZN data for episode 111 but the restart episode destroyed all of our prior episodes in terms of viewers. In a nutshell: we’re growing and getting more eyes on the product. But I’m never satisfied with what we just accomplished. I want more, which is why we’re continuing to talk with different networks and services about expanding our programming footprint domestically and abroad. More eyes, more awareness. This is my mantra.”