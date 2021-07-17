Davey Boy Smith Jr. Works Dark Match Before WWE Smackdown

Davey Boy Smith Jr. worked his first match for WWE in a decade before tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. As noted by fans in attendance at tonight’s show, Smith teamed with Austin Theory in a match against Odyssey Jones and Daniel Vidot before the show began.

Smith last worked for WWE in 2011. He made an appearance on WWE over WrestleMania weekend to induct his father into the WWE Hall of Fame.

It was reported in April that WWE was interested in bringing Smith back.